Charles River Labs to lay off 650 employees

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is now sharing how many jobs it expects to cut as it undergoes “restructuring initiatives” which it announced last month.

A spokesperson for the Wilmington-based firm confirmed to the Business Journal that Charles River Labs is in the process of reducing its workforce by about 3%. Charles River Labs (NYSE: CRL) reported that it had approximately 21,800 employees at the end of 2023, meaning about 654 jobs could be impacted. The percentage of expected job cuts was first reported by Endpoints.

