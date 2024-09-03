Dana-Farber president to step down; oncology head named as replacement

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute said Tuesday its president and CEO since 2016 will step down on Oct. 1, with an in-house leader taking her place.

Laurie Glimcher, who had been the first woman to lead Dana-Farber in its 77-year history, will be succeeded by Benjamin Ebert, the cancer center said.

