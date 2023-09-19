Boston Business Journal

Eastern Bank and Cambridge Trust set to merge

By Meera Raman

Eastern Bank plans to merge with Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, and has appointed Denis Sheahan, Cambridge CEO, as Eastern’s new chief executive, Eastern announced Tuesday. 

The all-stock transaction is valued at approximately $528 million. The merger is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2024.

