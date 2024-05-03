NORTHBRIDGE

Police respond to incident in Northbridge

A large police presence could be seen in the Whitinsville section of Northbridge, Massachusetts, Friday night

There was a heavy police presence Friday night in the Whitinsville section of Northbridge, Massachusetts.

The incident happened near the town common. Police did not immediately give any details of what occurred.

There appears to have been an altercation involving several people on bikes. A weapon was found on scene.

Multiple ambulances and police cruisers responded to the incident.

NBC10 Boston will have more information as this story develops.

