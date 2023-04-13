Few Businesses Remain From 2013 Along the Marathon's Final Stretch

Right on Hereford, left on Boylston. The directions may be familiar to those who know the Boston Marathon’s final stretch, but the businesses that line the streets on the last few blocks of the race have changed drastically in the decade since the 2013 bombings.

Few of the more than two dozen retailers that lined the marathon’s route along Boylston Street in 2013 remain. Many closed not as a direct result of the bombings, but rather because of the pandemic. Most storefronts have been replaced, while a few sit empty.

Some landmarks remain, most notably the Marathon Sports store right next to the finish line. Also, there's the sibling restaurants Abe & Louie’s and Atlantic Fish Co. And The Lenox Hotel, which dates back to 1900, has been a mainstay for much of the marathon’s history.

With the help of Google Street View from 2013 as well as other reporting, we've compiled a list of what's become of the businesses along the last four blocks of the marathon route along Boylston Street, from Hereford to Dartmouth streets.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal