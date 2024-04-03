Fidelity CEO remains richest person in Mass. Here's who else made Forbes' billionaire list

Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson remains the wealthiest person in Massachusetts, according to Forbes’ most recent list of the world’s billionaires, with a net worth of $29 billion. She is the 58th-richest person in the world, a jump from her 2023 ranking at 72nd.
Her brother, Edward Johnson IV, head of Pembroke Real Estate, which is owned by Fidelity, ranked 168th with a net worth of $11.8 billion. Elizabeth Johnson ranked 228th with a net worth of $9.9 billion. The total Johnson family wealth is $44.8 billion in 2024.
In the world of sports, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a net worth of $11.1 billion in 2024, ranking 188th worldwide. While Kraft’s wealth increased from $10.6 billion last year, he fell 23 spots in the rankings.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.