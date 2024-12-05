First tenant signs with South Station Tower

South Station Tower, a 51-story mixed-use building rising above Boston’s busiest transit hub, has signed its first office tenant: the law firm Jones Day.

Jones Day’s lease is not for a particularly huge block of space: just two floors and a total of 41,000 square feet. But it’s a start for the long-planned tower at a time when the region’s office vacancy rate remains high at 23%, according to Colliers.

