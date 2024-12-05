Boston

First tenant signs with South Station Tower

It’s a start for the long-planned tower at a time when the region’s office vacancy rate remains high

By Grant Welker

South Station Tower, shown under construction from Fort Point, has signed its first office tenant. The building will open next year.

South Station Tower, a 51-story mixed-use building rising above Boston’s busiest transit hub, has signed its first office tenant: the law firm Jones Day.

Jones Day’s lease is not for a particularly huge block of space: just two floors and a total of 41,000 square feet. But it’s a start for the long-planned tower at a time when the region’s office vacancy rate remains high at 23%, according to Colliers.

This article tagged under:

BostonSouth Station
