Former Takeda exec from Mass. sentenced for fraud scheme

A former senior employee at Takeda Pharmaceuticals was sentenced Thursday to nearly four years in federal prison after pleading guilty in June to a scheme to defraud that company of at least $2.3 million.

Priya Bhambi, 40, who lived in Brookline, was sentenced to 46 months in prison, then two years of supervised release, by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV. She was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud.

