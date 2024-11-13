Boston Business Journal

Ginkgo nixes move to South Boston lab, will exit Cambridge sites. Here's what it means

By Hannah Green

Ginkgo Bioworks is headquartered at 27 Drydock Avenue in Boston’s Seaport.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has cancelled its planned move into the 250,000 square-foot lab data center it's been building next to its current headquarters on the South Boston waterfront amid cost cuts at the company.

The company, based in Boston's Seaport neighborhood, will also move out of its Cambridge sites, said CEO Jason Kelly said in Ginkgo’s third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

