Ginkgo nixes move to South Boston lab, will exit Cambridge sites. Here's what it means

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has cancelled its planned move into the 250,000 square-foot lab data center it's been building next to its current headquarters on the South Boston waterfront amid cost cuts at the company.

The company, based in Boston's Seaport neighborhood, will also move out of its Cambridge sites, said CEO Jason Kelly said in Ginkgo’s third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

