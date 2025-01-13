GSK acquires Massachusetts cancer biotech in $1.1B deal

As the first morning of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference dawns, GSK plc is entering the deal-making conversation with a planned acquisition of IDRx, a Plymouth-based biotech working on precision treatments for gastrointestinal stromal tumours.

The British pharma giant said the acquisition includes IDRx’s lead drug candidate, IDRX-42, in development for this rare type of cancer. IDRX-42 is in an ongoing Phase 1/1b trial in patients with advanced GIST.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal