GSK acquires Massachusetts cancer biotech in $1.1B deal

As the first morning of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference dawns, GSK plc is entering the deal-making conversation with a planned acquisition of IDRx, a Plymouth-based biotech working on precision treatments for gastrointestinal stromal tumours.
The British pharma giant said the acquisition includes IDRx’s lead drug candidate, IDRX-42, in development for this rare type of cancer. IDRX-42 is in an ongoing Phase 1/1b trial in patients with advanced GIST.
