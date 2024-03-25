Harvard begins listening sessions amid hate-speech controversy

Harvard is beginning a series of public listening sessions on hate speech and bias nearly three months after its last president resigned amid a controversy over such behavior on campus.
A task force appointed by interim President Alan Garber was to hold its first such session Monday with Harvard students, with others scheduled over the next two weeks, according to the university. Others are planned for the broader community.
