Harvard names new dean of public health school

A former Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health professor who now teaches at Columbia is returning to Boston as the Harvard school’s dean.

Andrea Baccarelli, who specializes in environmental health sciences including the link between exposures to environmental pollutants to human disease, will become the next dean on Jan. 1, Harvard announced Wednesday.

