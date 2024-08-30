Here's where Dunkin' ranks among the largest fast-casual restaurants

Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ has landed on the 2024 ranking of fast food and fast-casual eateries from the industry publication QSR.
With nearly $12 billion in revenue in 2023, Dunkin’ places between two burger giants: Wendy’s in fifth place and Burger King in seventh. McDonald’s is far and away the largest limited-service restaurant by sales at more than $53 billion.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal