Here's where Dunkin' ranks among the largest fast-casual restaurants

Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ has landed on the 2024 ranking of fast food and fast-casual eateries from the industry publication QSR.

With nearly $12 billion in revenue in 2023, Dunkin’ places between two burger giants: Wendy’s in fifth place and Burger King in seventh. McDonald’s is far and away the largest limited-service restaurant by sales at more than $53 billion.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal