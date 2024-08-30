Boston Business Journal

Here's where Dunkin' ranks among the largest fast-casual restaurants

By Grant Welker

A Dunkin’ location in Weymouth. The Canton-based company is one of the largest limited-service food service companies in the country.

Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ has landed on the 2024 ranking of fast food and fast-casual eateries from the industry publication QSR.

With nearly $12 billion in revenue in 2023, Dunkin’ places between two burger giants: Wendy’s in fifth place and Burger King in seventh. McDonald’s is far and away the largest limited-service restaurant by sales at more than $53 billion.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us