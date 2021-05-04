How Massachusetts Restaurants Fared in the First Quarter of 2021

The first three months of 2021 weren’t only the brutal peak of the coronavirus pandemic in terms of virus cases across Massachusetts, they also represented a setback for the already-suffering restaurant industry.

Restaurant revenue statewide dropped 21% in the first quarter compared with the previous three months, according to the state Department of Revenue. That period coincided with the state’s stricter business-operating guidelines to limit spread of the virus, including on restaurant capacities.

For Boston, restaurant revenue was down 22%. In Cambridge, it fell 16%. In Somerville, it fell 13% and in Quincy, 24%.

