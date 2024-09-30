Incoming Dana-Farber president outlines vision, priorities

It was a year ago this month that Dana-Farber Cancer Institute abruptly announced its plans for a clinical collaboration with Beth Israel Lahey Health. For the Boston cancer hospital, it marked the beginning of the end of its longstanding relationship with Mass General Brigham.

While Dana-Farber and MBG’s relationship won’t officially be severed until 2028, the cancer hospital is already enacting underway on plans to launch the next iteration of its care with Beth Israel. Dana-Farber and Beth Israel are planning to construct a brand-new, freestanding 300-bed cancer hospital on the current plot of the Joslin Diabetes Center, which, if approved by regulators, will cost an estimated $1.68 billion.

