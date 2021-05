Vitamin Sea's taproom in Weymouth has now been closed longer than it was open before the pandemic. But starting Saturday, when the state’s Covid restrictions disappear, the brewery will throw the doors open to patrons once again.

The brewery is one of many taprooms, nightclubs, and bars throughout the state that will crawl out of full or partial hibernation. Owners of those businesses are expecting a tidal wave of pent-up demand to finally come knocking.

