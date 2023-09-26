Boston

Logan airport's improvements don't boost its JD Power ranking much

The rankings consider factors including terminal facilities, airport arrivals and departures and baggage claim

By Grant Welker

Logan International Airport has opened a new connector between Terminals B and C and opened a dramatic expansion to Terminal E, among other recent improvements. But none of it — at least yet — can raise the Boston airport's standings in passenger satisfaction compared with its major metro airport peers.

J.D. Power’s new annual rankings place Logan 16th out of 20 in customer satisfaction, up just one spot from last year, among the largest U.S. airports. The rankings consider six factors, starting with the most important: terminal facilities, airport arrivals and departures, baggage claim, security check, check-in/baggage check, and food, beverage and retail.

