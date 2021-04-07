Longtime Mass General Hospital President Stepping Down

Massachusetts General Hospital President Peter Slavin announced Wednesday that he plans to step down from the institution after 18 years in the role, the latest executive to leave as the hospital's parent organization, Mass General Brigham, continues its systemwide integration efforts.

In an email, Slavin said he has reflected over the decision for months.

“I have concluded there will never be a right time to leave,” Slavin said. “Yet this particular moment in the arc of this storied institution feels like a crossroads of sorts. We’re emerging from the depths of a pandemic, we’re rethinking the way we work, we’re re-aligning into a true integrated health care system, we’re planning a magnificent new building, and we’re about to launch a bold comprehensive fundraising campaign. Now seems like a fitting point in time to call upon a new captain for the ship, someone with new energy and new ideas, who can ably steer this great hospital forward into a bright and promising future as an anchor of Mass General Brigham.”

