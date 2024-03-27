March Madness fans will experience a different Boston this tournament

The last time Boston hosted the regional finals for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, TD Garden abutted a huge construction area where Boston Garden used to stand.

There was no Hub Hall, no Banners and no Big Night Live, nor a citizenM hotel upstairs. It’s a far different fan experience this time around than the last time the third and fourth rounds of March Madness came to Boston in 2009, 2012 and 2018.

“That area has had a complete revitalization,” said Steve Clark, the president and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association. “It’s more of a destination. It’s an opportunity to have multiple meals at different places.”

Boston is expecting thousands of fans for its share of the men's tournament, with two games Thursday night in the Sweet 16 round and another on Saturday for the Elite Eight. Connecticut and San Diego State will play, and Illinois and Iowa State. The winners will face off two days later, with that winner going to the Final Four in Arizona.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal