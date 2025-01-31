Massachusetts

How the new Mass. cannabis leader will get the agency back on track

By Isabel Hart

Travis Ahern is the incoming executive director of the Cannabis Control Commission.

The Cannabis Control Commission’s incoming executive director said Friday his first priority when he assumes the role will be to nail down the governance structure at the commission.

Travis Ahern, who is set to begin at the commission on March 3, said he believes a better-defined chain of command will lead to greater efficiency, and set the agency on a better path forward.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

