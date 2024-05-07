Massachusetts-based IRobot names new, permanent ‘turnaround' CEO

iRobot Corp. has found its new leader, about three months after its longtime chief executive and co-founder Colin Angle left his role in the wake of the collapse of the Amazon merger.

The Bedford-based Roomba maker said Tuesday that Gary Cohen will serve as its new chief executive officer, starting immediately. Cohen takes the reins from former interim CEO Glen Weinstein, who will stay on with the company for 60 days to assist with the transition.

iRobot announced the leadership appointment in connection with its first-quarter financial results. Revenue for the three months came at $150 million, slightly better than the company's expected revenue range of between $137 million and $142 million.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal