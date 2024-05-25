Man stabbed after fight involving around 100 people at Carson Beach

This holiday weekend is off to a violent start. A man was stabbed last night after about 100 people got into a fight.

Investigators spent hours searching a grassy area between Carson Beach and the boulevard for evidence on Friday night.

It’s unclear if they found any weapons on scene, police say a man was stabbed. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Authorities say about 100 people got into a fight on a beautiful night marking the unofficial start of summer.

The incident happened just steps away from where officials held their annual press conference hours earlier talking about safety at the beaches, where they were specifically asked about how they plan to address violence like this.

“It’s really something that we do annually in coordination with DCR, state police, local public health and safety folks to make sure that we have and in this case – we usually have dedicated patrols right here at Carson, M St. beach we’ve been doing that this summer at castle island both from public health and safety standpoint.” said Massachusetts State Senator Nick Collins.

There has been no word on anyone arrested in connection to the incident.