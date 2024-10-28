Massachusetts

Mass. cannabis board picks new executive director after months of turmoil

David Lakeman's official appointment to the role is subject to his acceptance of the position, salary negotiations and a background check, commissioners said Monday

By Isabel Hart

The Cannabis Control Commission has picked a new executive director after nearly a year without a permanent leader for the agency's 135-person staff.

David Lakeman was selected Monday after public interviews with the three sitting commissioners. Lakeman's official appointment to the role is subject to his acceptance of the position, salary negotiations and a background check, commissioners said Monday.

