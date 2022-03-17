MIT

MIT's New Mask Policy Bars People From Asking Others to Mask Up

The policy doesn't allow any department, lab or center from setting its own policies on campus and specifically says that people may not request or require others to wear masks

By Grant Welker

Getty Images

A new policy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology barring anyone from requesting that someone else wear a mask has stirred criticism online.

MIT’s new policy, which took effect Monday, makes masks optional for most indoor areas on campus. Coronavirus tests are now also optional, and anyone arriving on campus no longer has to attest to not having coronavirus symptoms.

The policy doesn’t allow any department, lab or center from setting its own policies on campus and specifically says that people may not request or require others to wear masks.

Those aspects came under fire on Wednesday after Kate Darling, a researcher at the MIT Media Lab, tweeted that a research group discussed whether to keep wearing masks indoors so people felt safe. Darling, who has more than 34,000 followers on Twitter, had nearly 24,000 likes on her post within 24 hours and nearly 5,300 retweets.

MIT said in a statement to the Business Journal that anyone can continue to wear a mask if they want to do so.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Indeed, we ask that everyone be considerate of that individual’s choice," the school said. "It is also the case that it must be an individual, personal decision. In line with state and local guidance, MIT no longer requires individuals to wear a face covering on campus, and so our leaders do not think it is appropriate for any individual or unit to compel other members of the community to do so in order to participate in their MIT activities."

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal Mar 16

Six-Story Hotel Proposed in Southie Behind Convention Center

Boston Business Journal Mar 15

Davio's Restaurant Sues Insurer Over COVID Coverage

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

MITBoston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us