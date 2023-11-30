Boston Business Journal

New analysis shows how investors pushed up Boston housing costs

By Grant Welker

Investors are increasingly buying more Boston-area housing, especially in lower-income, minority neighborhoods like Chelsea, Roxbury and Lynn— and pushing out other would-be buyers, according to a new analysis.

Investors, who often have the advantage of paying in cash to elbow out the competition, have accounted for 31% of purchases in those neighborhoods in the past two decades, according to a report by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council. That’s the highest share of any of the types of neighborhoods the MAPC analyzed, looking at neighborhood wealth, race and ethnicity, and density.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us