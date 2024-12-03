Boston

Here's what the new Dana-Farber, Beth Israel hospital could look like

The preliminary design from the architecture firm Payette shows the appearance of the building, as well as how it will fit into the broader Longwood Medical Area

By Isabel Hart

A rendering of Dana-Farber and Beth Israel’s planned 300-bed cancer hospital.

The designers of the planned new Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Beth Israel Lahey Health hospital gave a first look at the building's design at a recent meeting of the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

The preliminary design from the architecture firm Payette shows the appearance of the building, as well as how it will fit into the broader Longwood Medical Area. 

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston
