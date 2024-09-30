New Massport CEO talks Logan expansion, future of real estate

Since he started the Massachusetts Port Authority CEO job in August, Rich Davey has been doing a lot of listening. He’s gone to community events. He’s sat down with leaders of business groups. Last week, he attended Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s annual address to the Boston Chamber of Commerce, where he got an on-stage shout-out from Chamber CEO Jim Rooney.

All of it is meant to serve as Davey’s introduction to Boston — or rather, his re-introduction. From 2010 to 2015, Davey served in three very high-profile roles locally: general manager of the MBTA, state transportation secretary, and CEO of Boston 2024, the business-backed organization that tried and failed to bring the Olympics to the city. After that, he spent some time in Washington working for Boston Consulting Group, before spending two years in New York as the chief of New York City Transit.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal