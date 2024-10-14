Boston Business Journal

New Whole Foods opens on Cape Cod, other retailers coming soon to plaza

By Grant Welker

A rendering of the Landing at Hyannis. A Whole Foods Market just opened, and it’ll be joined by a Warby Parker and others soon.

A new Whole Foods Market has opened on Cape Cod, and a cluster of new retailers are set to soon join it.

The Landing at Hyannis will add eyewear retailer Warby Parker in the spring, medspa SkinMD this fall, and a Nordstrom Rack next fall. In addition to the plaza’s Whole Foods Market, three existing tenants are expected to move into larger spaces: The Paper Store, Panera Bread and Burrito Bistro.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us