New Whole Foods opens on Cape Cod, other retailers coming soon to plaza

A new Whole Foods Market has opened on Cape Cod, and a cluster of new retailers are set to soon join it.
The Landing at Hyannis will add eyewear retailer Warby Parker in the spring, medspa SkinMD this fall, and a Nordstrom Rack next fall. In addition to the plaza’s Whole Foods Market, three existing tenants are expected to move into larger spaces: The Paper Store, Panera Bread and Burrito Bistro.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal