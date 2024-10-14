New Whole Foods opens on Cape Cod, other retailers coming soon to plaza

A new Whole Foods Market has opened on Cape Cod, and a cluster of new retailers are set to soon join it.

The Landing at Hyannis will add eyewear retailer Warby Parker in the spring, medspa SkinMD this fall, and a Nordstrom Rack next fall. In addition to the plaza’s Whole Foods Market, three existing tenants are expected to move into larger spaces: The Paper Store, Panera Bread and Burrito Bistro.

