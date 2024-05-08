Boston Business Journal

No deal: Tripadvisor stock plunges after sale or merger is ruled out for now

By Lucia Maffei

Three months ago, Needham-based travel metasearch company Tripadvisor formed a special M&A committee to evaluate potential suitors. On Wednesday, the committee announced its conclusion: "At this time, there is no transaction with a third party that is in the best interests of the company and its stockholders."

Tripadvisor made the statement public on Wednesday, in conjunction with its first-quarter earnings release.

As of 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, shares of Tripadvisor were down about 30%, erasing nearly $1 billion in market value. The firm's market capitalization was about $2.5 billion in morning trading.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us