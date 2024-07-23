Nurses at BWH, Faulkner to vote on one-day strikes

Some 4,500 nurses represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association will vote over the next two days to authorize one-day strikes at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital.

On July 24, nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital will cast their votes in favor or against a one-day strike at the hospital, according to the MNA.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal