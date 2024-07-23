Boston Business Journal

Nurses at BWH, Faulkner to vote on one-day strikes

By Isabel Tehan

Some 4,500 nurses represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association will vote over the next two days to authorize one-day strikes at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital.

On July 24, nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital will cast their votes in favor or against a one-day strike at the hospital, according to the MNA. 

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us