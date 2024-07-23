Nurses at BWH, Faulkner to vote on one-day strikes

Some 4,500 nurses represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association will vote over the next two days to authorize one-day strikes at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital.
On July 24, nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital will cast their votes in favor or against a one-day strike at the hospital, according to the MNA.
