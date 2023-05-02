One of Boston's Largest Apartment Buildings Sells for $439M

In one of the region’s largest multifamily sales in years, a Brookfield Asset Management affiliate has agreed to pay $439 million to acquire the Church Park apartment complex on Massachusetts Avenue from the partnership that developed the property a half-century ago.

The property includes not only 508 apartments, but 72,000 square feet of retail space, including a Whole Foods store and CVS location, as well as a parking garage with more than 500 spaces. Known for its Brutalist architecture, the complex is located next to Symphony Hall and across Mass. Ave. from the Christian Science Center.

