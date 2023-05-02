Boston Business Journal

One of Boston's Largest Apartment Buildings Sells for $439M

By Greg Ryan

In one of the region’s largest multifamily sales in years, a Brookfield Asset Management affiliate has agreed to pay $439 million to acquire the Church Park apartment complex on Massachusetts Avenue from the partnership that developed the property a half-century ago.

The property includes not only 508 apartments, but 72,000 square feet of retail space, including a Whole Foods store and CVS location, as well as a parking garage with more than 500 spaces. Known for its Brutalist architecture, the complex is located next to Symphony Hall and across Mass. Ave. from the Christian Science Center.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us