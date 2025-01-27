One of Massachusetts' largest public companies to be acquired in $7.2B deal

Aspen Technology has agreed to be acquired by Fortune 500 company Emerson Electric.

Missouri-based Emerson Electric already had owned a majority stake in the Bedford-based software company after a merger in 2022. The companies announced Monday that Emerson Electric will buy the remaining shares of AspenTech for $265 per share in an all-cash offer, valuing the minority stake being acquired at $7.2 billion.

