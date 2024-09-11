Boston Business Journal

Orpheum, holocaust museum in ‘productive' talks over alley access

By Greg Ryan

Scaffolding has been set up at the future Holocaust Museum and Education Center property for construction.

The operator of Boston's Orpheum Theatre has been in “productive discussions” with the foundation opening a neighboring Holocaust museum and hopes to put an end to a dispute over street access in the coming days, according to the organization.

The theater’s operator, Crossroads Presents, sued the Holocaust Legacy Foundation last week, claiming the Orpheum’s business was threatened by the foundation’s alleged refusal to provide full access to Hamilton Place, the shared alleyway across Tremont Street from Park Street Church near the Boston Common.

