President who helped turn around Hampshire College stepping down

Ed Wingenbach, who steered Hampshire College back on track after the small liberal arts school nearly closed in 2019, will leave at the end of the school year to lead a college in Europe.

Hampshire College had just avoided closure when it hired Wingenbach to succeed Miriam Nelson, who resigned early in 2019 amid campus division over her leadership and a potential merger with UMass Amherst that fell through.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal