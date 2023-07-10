Boston Business Journal

Quincy-based IntelyCare confirms layoffs amid company reorganization

By Hannah Green

After IntelyCare reorganized its business structure just over a month ago, the company has confirmed to BostInno that the restructuring resulted in layoffs. 

The Quincy-based company, founded in 2016, aims to help modernize healthcare work by giving nurses more flexibility and helping providers manage more versatile shifts.

