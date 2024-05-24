Cars burst into flames in major Boston tunnel, snarling traffic as holiday weekend starts

Three vehicles caught fire Friday afternoon in Boston's Ted Williams Tunnel, impacting traffic during rush hour Friday ahead of Memorial Day.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said two off-ramps from Interstate 93 northbound were closed after a fire that "engulfed more than one vehicle." The Boston Fire Department said three cars caught fire after a crash.

A little after 4:00 companies working 3 cars involved in an accident are on fire inside the Ted Williams tunnel. A 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/Zt81jCy8rQ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 24, 2024

There were six occupants in the three vehicles, according to the Boston Fire Department. Three people sustained minor injuries.

Fire officials later shared photos of the badly-damaged vehicles.

Companies working in the Ted Williams tunnel , they were able to quickly extinguish 2 of the cars , the other car was a hybrid which took longer to extinguish. pic.twitter.com/fCA4PJqbbn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 24, 2024

The blaze shut down a high-occupancy vehicle ramp going east and the ramp to Frontage Road, MassDOT said.

MassDOT urged drivers in the area to use caution and be mindful of traffic conditions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.