See inside this biotech's new 100,000-square-foot space at Arsenal on the Charles

Kymera Therapeutics is the latest biotech to move into brand new space at the Arsenal on the Charles campus in Watertown.
The biotech is leasing about 100,000 square feet of office and laboratory space at 500 North Beacon St. in Watertown, CEO Nello Mainolfi told the Business Journal during a recent office tour.
