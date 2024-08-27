Parent of Shaw's, Star Market makes merger case to FTC

Attorneys for the parent company of Shaw's and Star Market made their case for a merger with Kroger Co. in court Monday for the start of a pivotal hearing in the grocer's proposed $24.6 billion merger.

If the opening statements were any indication, the fate of the deal could hinge on how the stores' competitive market is defined.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal