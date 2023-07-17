Silicon Valley Bank is back, and lending millions to Boston startups

Business appears to be back to usual at the beleaguered Silicon Valley Bank after its collapse earlier this year following a bank run, and subsequent acquisition by Raleigh-based First Citizens Bank.
SVB — whose name and operating unit First Citizens has retained — participated in two debt financing deals with Massachusetts companies in the first six months of 2023, according to data provided to BostInno by Pitchbook.
