South Coast Rail start date in question after delay

After previously delaying the start of South Coast Rail passenger service by about six months, MBTA officials now say they are reassessing the schedule and do not have an updated timeline to share.
The Herald News reported Thursday morning that an MBTA official declined to share a timeline during a community meeting in Fall River, and said that "July is unlikely" for service to begin.
