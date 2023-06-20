South End grocery store files for bankruptcy

Ming’s Supermarket, an Asian grocery store in a corner of the South End that recalls the neighborhood’s days before it was home to so many luxury-residential towers, has filed for bankruptcy.
Ming’s, which stands on Washington Street just off East Berkeley Street, claimed more than $3.9 million in debts and just over $1.8 million in assets in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filed May 24.
