South End grocery store files for bankruptcy

By Grant Welker

Ming’s Supermarket, an Asian grocery store in a corner of the South End that recalls the neighborhood’s days before it was home to so many luxury-residential towers, has filed for bankruptcy.

Ming’s, which stands on Washington Street just off East Berkeley Street, claimed more than $3.9 million in debts and just over $1.8 million in assets in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filed May 24.

