Steward Health Care's Fall River hospital has an interested buyer

Southcoast Health, a hospital system that serves southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is interested in acquiring Steward Health Care's Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River.

Steward Health Care, a private-equity owned for-profit system, has been embroiled in a financial crisis that has left the future of its nine Massachusetts hospitals uncertain. Gov. Maura Healey has demanded that Steward leave Massachusetts and its leadership has said that it also is open to exiting the Massachusetts market.

In a public letter released Friday, Southcoast president and CEO David O. McCready said he is interested in acquiring Saint Anne's to maintain healthcare access in the South Coast region. It's the first time a health system has publicly expressed interest in taking over one of the Steward's hospitals.

“Saint Anne’s patients and employees are part of our community; they are our family members, friends and neighbors. This is why we are taking action to step up and care for our community as we always have, and why we are announcing our strong interest in having Saint Anne’s Hospital join the Southcoast Health family,” McCready wrote.

