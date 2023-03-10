Banks

SVB's Collapse Is Dragging Down Other Mass. Banks. Here's How Much.

By Don Seiffert

In wake of the spectacular collapse of Silicon Valley Bank this week, shares of most other Boston-area banks have fallen at a faster rate than the broader market since Wednesday, with several down more than 10% as of 2 p.m. Friday and at least one down by more than 30%.

Shares of SVB (Nasdaq: SIVB) had fallen 60% before trading was halted Friday morning. Federal regulators shut the bank down entirely around noon Friday.

