SVB's Collapse Is Dragging Down Other Mass. Banks. Here's How Much.

In wake of the spectacular collapse of Silicon Valley Bank this week, shares of most other Boston-area banks have fallen at a faster rate than the broader market since Wednesday, with several down more than 10% as of 2 p.m. Friday and at least one down by more than 30%.

Shares of SVB (Nasdaq: SIVB) had fallen 60% before trading was halted Friday morning. Federal regulators shut the bank down entirely around noon Friday.

