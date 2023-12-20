Taking a closer look at stadium plans for Boston's new women's soccer team

The partners behind Boston's new professional women’s soccer team have formally filed their plans to renovate Franklin Park's White Stadium with the Boston Planning and Development Agency.
Boston Unity Soccer Partners LLC submitted a project notification form with the BPDA this week that lays out specifics for the project. The group owns an expansion team in the National Women’s Soccer League that is set to begin play in 2026.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal