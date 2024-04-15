Boston

The grant program that's bringing diversity to Boston's storefronts

By Grant Welker

Becoming an entrepreneur is hard enough. How about paying Boston lease prices? That’s another challenge entirely.

Despite how costly a storefront can be, the city of Boston offers grant program aims to bring back commercial storefront activity in areas affected by the pandemic. Called SPACE, or Supporting Pandemic Affected Community Enterprises, the program has helped a number of diverse businesses to open. Here are a handful of individual stories:

‘By God, I was going to make this work’

It wasn’t until Anh Vu Sawyer was in her 60s that she left behind a career of helping immigrants and went to business school to embark on a dream of owning her own clothing shop.

At 64, Sawyer got into MIT’s MBA program. At 66, she graduated — and she notes, took on student loans.

