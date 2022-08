Framingham-based TJX Companies Inc. has agreed to pay a $13 million civil penalty for selling and distributing previously recalled consumer products, including baby gear linked to dozens of infant deaths, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday.

The agreement settlement says that the discount department store firm knowingly sold and distributed 1,200 products after they had been recalled for five years, from March 2014 through October 2019.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal