Shooting involving police under investigation in Raynham

A police shooting was under investigation Tuesday in Raynham, Massachusetts, officials said.
Details on what happened in the shooting on King Philip Street weren't immediately available. Massachusetts State Police were investigating what happened but referred further questions to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
Raynham police also directed questions to prosecutors.
This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.
