cannabis

Topless Pot Shop Could Be Coming to Western Mass.

By Cassie McGrath

In a saturated state cannabis market with over 200 dispensaries, two strip club owners are bringing what they know to Western Massachusetts: nudity.

The owners of Club Castaway, based in Whately, are looking to turn the space into a topless cannabis dispensary. The vision is to remove the alcohol and the dancing, and transform the building into a retail establishment — only with a sales staff that happens to be topless.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

cannabis
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us