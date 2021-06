Cannabis companies Tilt Holdings and Sira Naturals could face fines of more than a quarter-million dollars each for alleged violations of state licensing rules.

The violations and combined $570,000 in fines were outlined in meeting documents posted in advance of the state Cannabis Control Commission’s Thursday hearing. The commission will have to vote on any proposed fines.

