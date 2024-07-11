Food & Drink

Vietnamese Night Market returns to Dorchester

The Cultural District will shut down the streets and line the area with performers and vendors who are ready to warm hearts and bellies with Vietnamese culture

By Maya Shavit

Thousands are set to celebrate the richness of Vietnamese culture this weekend.

Boston Little Saigon’s Night Market, the 2024 Chợ Đêm, is set to return to Fields Corner, Dorchester on July 13. The Cultural District will shut down the streets and line the area with performers and vendors who are ready to warm hearts and bellies with Vietnamese culture.

